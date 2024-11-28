Bengals Waive OL Andrew Stueber

According to Jay Morrison, the Bengals waived OL Andrew Stueber on Thursday.

Stueber, 25, was named second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten while at Michigan in 2021 before the Patriots selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

He missed his rookie season with an injury and spent his second year on the practice squad. New England waived him back in June and he was claimed by the Falcons. Atlanta re-signed him to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

The Bengals signed him off of the Falcons’ practice squad last month.

In 2024, Stueber has appeared in four games for the Bengals.