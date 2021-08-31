Bengals Waive RB Pooka Williams

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are waiving undrafted rookie RB Pooka Williams.

Pelissero says Cincinnati would like to bring Williams back on the practice squad.

Williams, 21, was a three-year starter at Kansas, First Team All-Big 12 in 2019, and opted out after four games in 2020.

In his three years at Kansas, Williams had 415 attempts for 2382 rushing yards (5.7 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He also had 66 catches for 534 receiving yards (8.1 YPR) and 4 touchdowns.