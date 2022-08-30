Bengals Waiving P Drue Chrisman

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are waiving P Drue Chrisman on Tuesday.

He had been competing with incumbent Kevin Huber and giving him a good challenge. However, Huber will hold onto the job for another season it looks like.

Chrisman, 24, went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021 before catching on with the Bengals. After being let go from the Bengals practice squad, Chrisman had a brief stint with the Steelers practice squad before rejoining the Bengals.

He returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season.

During his two years at Ohio State, Chrisman punted 73 times for 3253 yards for a 44.6 average.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.