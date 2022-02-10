Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Named Offensive Rookie Of The Year

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase was named the Associated Press 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

Chase, 21, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chase just finished the first year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that includes a $19,774,285 signing bonus. The Bengals will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Chase appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 81 receptions on 128 targets for 1,455 yards (18.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. He added seven carries for 21 yards.