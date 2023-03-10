Best Free Agent Fits: Bradberry, Tomlinson, Hargrave, Clowney, Beckham

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2023 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 15. Using our Top 2023 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

James Bradberry Eagles CB

Best Fit: Ravens

For most of the season, Bradberry played as well as just about any other cornerback in football in 2022. The catch with him will be that he’s set to turn 30 this summer and his game was already not predicated on speed. His market will be interesting to follow as teams weigh his age and contract requests against reams of quality tape. Teams in a window to contend and who know Bradberry well will be the most interested in his services but a lot of them can’t afford to do much more than the $10 million he made last season.

The 49ers are a team to keep in mind, as new DC Steve Wilks was in Carolina when Bradberry was drafted and Bradberry would make them better in the secondary. Financial constraints could keep them out of the running unless Bradberry’s market unexpectedly bottoms out. Baltimore just hired Bradberry’s position coach this past season in Philadelphia, and they also need help at corner. They’re pressed for space too but philosophically would be more willing to stretch for a corner.

Dalvin Tomlinson Vikings DT

Best Fit: Raiders

Minnesota and Tomlinson pushed back the void date of his contract to the start of the league year, which shows there’s a lot of mutual interest in him remaining with the Vikings. If they can’t work something out, however, Tomlinson should draw interest as one of the best run-stuffing defensive tackles in the league, with just a little more pass-rushing juice to his game than the average nose tackle.

A reunion with his former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in Las Vegas could make a lot of sense. The Raiders are pretty barren on the interior of their defensive line with just a couple of recent mid-round picks under contract. While the team has talked a lot about building sustainably for the long term and it’d be fair to question how going after a 29-year-old DT fits that plan, there are two things to remember. Familiarity goes a long way with these types of moves, and the Raiders have shown that for as much as they talk about rebuilding “the right way,” they want to straddle the fence a little bit and not full-on tank.

Best Fit: Cowboys

Remember the OBJ sweepstakes? With more time for the veteran receiver to rehab, those should kick back up again soon, though it’s worth noting Beckham’s market still could be more hype than substance. He’s been free to sign anywhere for a while, he doesn’t have to wait until the league year starts in March.

Still, he should have a little juice left for a contending team looking to bolster its receiving corps. The teams that were interested last December and November should be in the mix again, but the Cowboys have the most incentive in my opinion. Their offense lacked some explosiveness last season and there’s not another receiving threat on the roster right now who can make defenses pay for doubling WR CeeDee Lamb. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has hinted about making a splash on offense this offseason. Signing Beckham would certainly qualify.

Javon Hargrave Eagles DT

Best Fit: Steelers

There have been reports that Hargrave could be in line for a massive free agent contract this offseason, somewhere in the neighborhood of $18 million a year. That would normally feel rich for a 30-year-old defensive tackle but Hargrave’s 18.5 sacks over the past two seasons make that number more understandable. Teams are always searching for pass-rush help, so Hargrave should have a healthy market.

At a glance, it doesn’t seem like the Steelers have a lot of cap space to be in the market for Hargrave. They’re just over the line into the red as things stand now. But they can free up $26 million with a few easy cuts, and even more if they restructure OLB T.J. Watt. Hargrave started his career in Pittsburgh so there’s some familiarity there. The Steelers have been uncharacteristically subpar on the defensive line in recent seasons, and Hargrave could help change that.

Jadeveon Clowney Browns DE

Best Fit: Seahawks

It feels like the league might be starting to run out of patience for Clowney. The dollar value of his deals has gone down and he seemed to burn some bridges in Cleveland last year — and that team will tolerate a lot from star players. It doesn’t help that he had just two sacks. The lack of production is almost a bigger shortcoming than calling out teammates and the coaching staff.

Coaches who have worked with Clowney in the past and feel like they’ve been able to get the most out of him will be more willing to take a chance on the veteran at this point in his career. It would also take a team that’s comfortable taking on players perceived as risks. The Seahawks are one team to keep in mind here, as HC Pete Carroll raved about Clowney’s one-year stint in Seattle. The team just wasn’t willing to pay his asking price at the time. Seattle’s not afraid of taking a chance on players who might not be choir boys and they need to reinforce their pass rush.