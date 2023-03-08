Best Free Agents Fits: Wynn, Sanders, Pocic, Seumalo, Davis

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2023 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 15. Using our Top 2023 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

Isaiah Wynn Patriots OT

Best Fit: Chiefs

2022 didn’t play out well for Wynn in his contract year. He was moved from the left side to the right side, which any lineman will tell you is way harder than Madden makes it seem, and the injury issues that bothered him his first three seasons cropped up again. He played nine games and made just seven starts. Both he and New England appear ready for a clean break.

However, over the three seasons when he was allowed to play his natural position of left tackle, Wynn was actually a solid starter. He wasn’t elite but he was plenty good enough to hold his own. He could be a major value for his next team as he’s not going to command a huge deal. For a team like the Chiefs that’s looking for a long-term solution at left tackle and doesn’t have a ton of great options, rolling the dice on Wynn makes a ton of sense.

Miles Sanders Eagles RB

Best Fit: Panthers

Sanders had a career year in 2022, rushing for more than 1,200 yards and leading one of the best rushing offenses in football. However, it does not appear as if the Eagles view him as a priority to bring back. They employed a committee approach at running back still and will have a wealth of options to plug in and replace Sanders’ production.

It’ll be interesting to see how Sanders fares in free agency. Carolina is a team to keep an eye on, as they just hired his position coach from his first two seasons, Duce Staley, as their new RB coach. While the team has said they want to re-sign RB D’Onta Foreman and should be able to make that happen without much difficulty, they need a more explosive element in the backfield. Sanders would provide that. He’s also a capable pass-catcher even if the Eagles phased him out of that part of their offense. As a rookie, Sanders had 50 catches and 509 yards.

Ethan Pocic Browns C

Best Fit: Texans

While Cleveland will try to re-sign Pocic, there are a few other teams who will be in need of a new starting center this offseason and the draft does not look flush with options. The Browns have already dedicated a lot of money to their offensive line and might not want to get in a bidding war. The Seahawks and Texans both are options to keep in mind. Seattle is losing Austin Blythe to retirement while Houston cut Justin Britt. Both run a version of the wide zone, Shanahan-style system, which is important because Pocic fits more in that system with his agility as opposed to others that want bigger, more over-powering centers.

Isaac Seumalo Eagles G

Best Fit: Colts

The sudden deterioration of the once-vaunted Colts offensive line was a major contributor to Indianapolis’ struggles in 2022. Players like G Quenton Nelson and RT Braden Smith will be expected to bounce back and play better but in terms of personnel the Colts could use an upgrade at right guard. Seumalo has connections with a lot of the coaches who are coming in from Philadelphia and he has the added bonus of being able to play all three interior positions.

Nate Davis Titans G

Best Fit: Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot have been trying to set the expectation that even with the second-most available cap space in the NFL this offseason, they are not going to go on a wild spending spree. Atlanta seems philosophically opposed to bringing in a lot of outside free agents unless there’s some pre-existing familiarity to give the team assurances they’ll mesh.

If they do make a splash, it’s more likely to be on someone like Davis who Smith personally coached with the Titans. The catch here is that Davis has played his entire career at right guard, and in Atlanta he’d have to switch over the left side. Tennessee will also likely make a strong bid to keep him. This is a connection worth keeping in mind, however.