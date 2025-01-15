Bill Belichick Endorses Patriots’ Hire Of Mike Vrabel

North Carolina HC Bill Belichick had plenty of great things to say about new Patriots HC Mike Vrabel, who will be the second person tabbed to try and replace him in New England.

Not only is it notable because of how sparing Belichick is with his praise, but it’s a stark contrast to how Belichick discussed former Patriots HC Jerod Mayo over the course of the last year with his variety of media roles.

“I have a ton of respect for Mike. I think he does a great job,” Belichick said, via Patriots Wire. “He prepares his teams well. They’re very good in situational football. They’re tough, they’re competitive, they’re smart — just like he was as a player. I think the teams that he’s coached and the position he’s coached follow very much in his playing style and his preparation style. I love Mike. I love everything that he stands for as a football coach. I have a lot of respect for him, and I’m sure he’ll do a great job.”

There were reports that Belichick didn’t talk much to Mayo in his final year in 2023 when Patriots owner Robert Kraft formalized the succession plan for Mayo to take over. Belichick took a few shots at Mayo over the course of his rough first season, some subtle, others not as much.

Vrabel, 49, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel last offseason. He spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.