Bill Belichick Hasn’t Signed Contract Yet

According to Jonathan Jones, North Carolina HC Bill Belichick has not yet formally signed his contract with UNC.

Strange as that sounds, Jones notes it’s not actually that uncommon in the college coaching world. What Belichick and the school have agreed to now is called a term sheet proposal that lays out the nuts and bolts of the deal. The actual contract is then hammered out with lawyers and agents and all that.

“It’s not unusual to sign [a term sheet] and then have the full contract take a while,” an agent who works with pro and college coaches told Jones. A spokesperson for UNC added, “[We’ve] had coaches coach here for a year before they had an actual contract.”

However, Jones adds this dynamic creates another layer of trepidation with Belichick. There is already rampant speculation that the $10 million buyout in his deal if he leaves before June 1, 2025, would not be enough to deter him or an NFL team if there was real interest in an NFL coaching opportunity.

But a clause in the term sheet creates the possibility that Belichick wouldn’t be subjected to a buyout at all if he leaves before he has a fully signed and executed contract. Jones says the term sheet begins with this standard paragraph:

“The University proposes to enter into an Employment Agreement with Bill Belichick to serve as the Head Football Coach. It is understood and agreed that this proposal of terms and conditions shall not constitute a binding agreement, and the parties intend to negotiate expeditiously and in good faith to finalize these terms and conditions into a long-form agreement.”

Obviously the phrase “binding agreement” in there is key. Jones points out there would likely be a legal dispute between the school and Belichick should he attempt to leave over whether he has to pay all, part or nothing of the buyout. Regardless, the buyout now looks like an even shakier deterrent to Belichick leaving if he wants to.

Ultimately Belichick may truly not want to go. The future of Hall of Fame coach surprised a lot of people by opting out of the NFL coaching cycle and taking a job in college football with the Tar Heels. Since then, Belichick and the people close to him have maintained that he’s not looking to jump ship at the first chance to get back in the NFL, including longtime lackey and current North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi.

Bill is recruiting in DC today and Baltimore tomorrow. His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team. The NFL isnt a option so please stop making it one. Thank you. https://t.co/Z5sRAcYOCB — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiuncgm) January 16, 2025

It remains to be seen if the latest rumors connecting Belichick to the recently-opened Dallas Cowboys coaching vacancy will change that.

Belichick, 72, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick won six Super Bowls in 24 years in New England before being let go at the end of the 2023 season.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.