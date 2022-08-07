Bills Activate G Rodger Saffold From Non-Football Injury List

The Buffalo Bills announced on Sunday they have activated G Rodger Saffold from the non-football injury list and he returned to practice.

Rodger Saffold was activated from the NFI list and will return to practice today!#BillsCamp | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/lnUuw1DAcb — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 7, 2022

The veteran had been out until now with some rib issues stemming from a car accident in July.

Saffold, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with the Rams before agreeing to a five-year, $42.5 million contract with the Raiders back in 2014.

However, the Raiders failed Saffold on a physical and returned to the Rams on a five-year, $31.347 million contract that included $19.5 million guaranteed.

Saffold was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with the Titans that includes $22.5 million guaranteed. Tennessee opted to release him earlier this offseason and he quickly signed with the Bills.

In 2021, Saffold appeared in 15 games for the Titans, making 15 starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 35 guard out of 82 qualifying players.