Bills Activate LB Matt Milano, Elevate Two Players

The Bills announced that they have activated LB Matt Milano off of injured reserve as he has recovered from his bicep injury and is ready to go against the 49ers.

The team also elevated TE Zach Davidson and QB Mike White from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

Milano, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.66 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Milano was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract that includes $24 million guaranteed. He was due base salaries of $9.25 million over each of the final two years of the deal when he signed another two-year extension.

In 2023, Milano appeared in five games for the Bills and recorded 30 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and two pass deflections.