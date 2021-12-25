Bills Activating T Dion Dawkins, Elevating DT Eli Ankou

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Buffalo Bills announced on Saturday that they are activating T Dion Dawkins from the COVID-19 list and elevating DT Eli Ankou.

Dawkins, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.18 million contract that included $1.93 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $60 million extension with Buffalo. 

Dawkins is set to make base salaries of $7.3 million and $8.13 million over the next two seasons. 

In 2021, Dawkins appeared in 13 games for the Bills, making 13 starts at left tackle.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply