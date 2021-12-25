Bills Activating T Dion Dawkins, Elevating DT Eli Ankou

The Buffalo Bills announced on Saturday that they are activating T Dion Dawkins from the COVID-19 list and elevating DT Eli Ankou.

.@buffalobills transactions: -Activated OL Dion Dawkins from reserve/Covid-19 list. -Elevated DT Eli Ankou from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. -DT Star Lotulelei (personal) will not travel and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 25, 2021

Dawkins, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.18 million contract that included $1.93 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $60 million extension with Buffalo.

Dawkins is set to make base salaries of $7.3 million and $8.13 million over the next two seasons.

In 2021, Dawkins appeared in 13 games for the Bills, making 13 starts at left tackle.