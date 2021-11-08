Bills Add CB Nick McCloud To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed CB Nick McCloud to their practice squad.
The Bills’ practice squad now includes:
- DT Brandin Bryant
- QB Jake Fromm (COVID-19)
- WR Tanner Gentry (COVID-19)
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- DB Olaijah Griffin
- WR Isaiah Hodgins
- DB Cameron Lewis
- DE Mike Love
- TE Quintin Morris
- DB Josh Thomas
- QB Davis Webb
- DB Rachad Wildgoose
- RB Antonio Williams
- TE Kahale Warring
- OT Evin Ksiezarczyk
- G Jacob Capra
- WR Austin Proehl
- CB Nick McCloud
McCloud, originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. After spending training camp in Buffalo, McCloud was claimed off waivers by the Bengals in September.
McCloud spent two months in Cincinatti before the Bengals waived him last week.
In 2021, McCloud played in two games for the Bengals, failing to record a stat.
