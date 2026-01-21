Bills Also Request Interviews With Four Others, Including Anthony Lynn & Grant Udinski

According to Adam Schefter, the Bills requested an interview with Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn for their head coaching vacancy.

Tom Pelissero adds that Jaguars OC Grant Udinski has been requested, and Mike Garafolo reports Buffalo asked to interview Colts DC Lou Anarumo. Per Dianna Russini, the Bills have also requested an interview with Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver.

Schefter notes Lynn was a finalist for Buffalo’s vacancy back in 2017 when they hired former HC Sean McDermott.

Udinski is barely 30 years old but he’s been viewed as an impressive young candidate who could overcome a lack of experience and rise quicker than people expect. If hired, he’d be the youngest head coach in NFL history.

Here’s where Buffalo’s head coaching search stands so far:

Lynn, 57, played six seasons in the NFL for the Broncos and 49ers before taking his first coaching job in 2000 as the Broncos’ special teams assistant. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns and Jets as their running backs coach before he was hired by the Bills in 2015.

Buffalo promoted Lynn to offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman and he later took over for Rex Ryan toward the end of the 2016 season. The Chargers later hired him as their head coach in 2017 and signed him to a one-year extension.

Los Angeles fired Lynn in 2021 and the Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2021 season. He was let go after one year and joined the 49ers as their assistant head coach/RBs coach.

Lynn was hired by the Commanders for the 2024 season as run game coordinator/RBs coach.

During his four years with the Chargers, Lynn led the team to a record of 33-31 (51.6 percent), which included one playoff appearance.

Udinski, 30, began his NFL coaching career as an assistant for the Panthers from 2020-21. He was hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach/special projects for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings promoted Udinski to assistant quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season. He was then hired as offensive coordinator with Jacksonville for the 2025 season under HC Liam Coen.

In 2025, the Jaguars’ offense ranked sixth in points, 11th in total yards, 20th in rushing yards, and 12th in passing yards.