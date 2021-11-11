Bills Announce Five Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced a series of roster moves on Thursday including activating QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry from the COVID-19 list.

Here’s the full list:

Bills placed DT Justin Zimmer on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Bills elevated QB Davis Webb to their active roster.

to their active roster. Bills activated QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry from the COVID-19 list.

and WR from the COVID-19 list. Bills signed CB Cam Lewis to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Fromm, 23, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Fromm spent his entire rookie season as a quarantine quarterback on Buffalo’s active roster. He did not appear in a game.

During his three-year college career, Fromm completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 8,236 yards (8.4 YPA), 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 43 games.