Bills Announce Four Practice Squad Transactions

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed TE Tre’ McKitty and S Tre Norwood to the practice squad.
To make room, Buffalo cut TE Joel Wilson and placed DE Kameron Cline on the practice squad injured list.
Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:
- DE Kameron Cline (injured)
- T Richard Gouraige
- DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
- WR Andy Isabella
- G Kevin Jarvis
- C Greg Mancz
- WR Tyrell Shavers
- WR Bryan Thompson
- QB Shane Buechele
- CB Kyron Brown
- DB Herb Miller
- DB Josh Norman
- NT Andrew Brown
- DT Eli Ankou
- RB Leonard Fournette
- TE Tre’ McKitty
- S Tre Norwood
McKitty, 24, was a one-year starter at Georgia after transferring from Florida State. He only played four games in 2020 due to injury and opting out of the bowl game. The Chargers took McKitty with pick No. 97 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
McKitty was in the third year of a four-year, $4,785,850 contract that included a $840,618 signing bonus when the Chargers waived him during the season.
In 2023, McKitty appeared in six games for the Chargers but was not targeted.
