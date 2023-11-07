Bills Announce Four Practice Squad Transactions

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed TE Tre’ McKitty and S Tre Norwood to the practice squad. 

Bills Helmet

To make room, Buffalo cut TE Joel Wilson and placed DE Kameron Cline on the practice squad injured list. 

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. DE Kameron Cline (injured)
  2. T Richard Gouraige
  3. DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
  4. WR Andy Isabella
  5. G Kevin Jarvis
  6. C Greg Mancz
  7. WR Tyrell Shavers
  8. WR Bryan Thompson
  9. QB Shane Buechele
  10. CB Kyron Brown
  11. DB Herb Miller
  12. DB Josh Norman
  13. NT Andrew Brown
  14. DT Eli Ankou
  15. RB Leonard Fournette
  16. TE Tre’ McKitty
  17. S Tre Norwood

McKitty, 24, was a one-year starter at Georgia after transferring from Florida State. He only played four games in 2020 due to injury and opting out of the bowl game. The Chargers took McKitty with pick No. 97 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

McKitty was in the third year of a four-year, $4,785,850 contract that included a $840,618 signing bonus when the Chargers waived him during the season. 

In 2023, McKitty appeared in six games for the Chargers but was not targeted. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply