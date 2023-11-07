Bills Announce Four Practice Squad Transactions

The Buffalo Bills announced they have signed TE Tre’ McKitty and S Tre Norwood to the practice squad.

To make room, Buffalo cut TE Joel Wilson and placed DE Kameron Cline on the practice squad injured list.

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

DE Kameron Cline (injured) T Richard Gouraige DB Ja’Marcus Ingram WR Andy Isabella G Kevin Jarvis C Greg Mancz WR Tyrell Shavers WR Bryan Thompson QB Shane Buechele CB Kyron Brown DB Herb Miller DB Josh Norman NT Andrew Brown DT Eli Ankou RB Leonard Fournette TE Tre’ McKitty S Tre Norwood

McKitty, 24, was a one-year starter at Georgia after transferring from Florida State. He only played four games in 2020 due to injury and opting out of the bowl game. The Chargers took McKitty with pick No. 97 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

McKitty was in the third year of a four-year, $4,785,850 contract that included a $840,618 signing bonus when the Chargers waived him during the season.

In 2023, McKitty appeared in six games for the Chargers but was not targeted.