Bills Announce Four Roster Moves, Activate DT Ed Oliver & WR Curtis Samuel From IR

The Buffalo Bills announced they activated WR Curtis Samuel and DT Ed Oliver from injured reserve and elevated WR Mecole Hardman Jr. and RB Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday’s Divisional Round.

Oliver has been on injured reserve with a biceps injury but also injured his knee during the process.

Oliver, 27, was selected by the Bills with the No. 9 overall pick out of Houston. He signed a four-year, $19,675,150 rookie contract that included a $12,329,200 signing bonus with the Bills.

The Bills picked up his fifth-year option last year, worth $10.753 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season before signing him to a four-year, $68 million extension.

In 2025, Oliver appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded 12 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Samuel, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. Samuel played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $6,453,660 that included a signing bonus of $2,833,572.

Samuel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year $34.5 million contract with Washington in 2021. After playing out that deal, he signed another three-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Bills.

In 2025, Samuel appeared in six games for the Bills and caught seven passes on nine targets for 81 yards and a touchdown.