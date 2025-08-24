Bills Announce Seven Roster Cuts

The Bills announced seven roster cuts on their social media account ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
The following is a list of players being let go by Buffalo:
- DB Zy Alexander
- DE Nelson Ceaser
- DB Garnett Hollis Jr.
- OL Rush Reimer
- TE Matt Sokol
- RB Elijah Young
- WR Grant DuBose (injured)
Hollis, 23, began his college career at Northwestern before transferring to West Virginia for the 2023 season.
He went undrafted but caught on with the Titans soon after, but was let go and had a short stint with the Packers before being waived this month.
In four college seasons, Hollis appeared in 39 games and recorded 124 tackles, two interceptions, 12 pass defenses, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
