Bills Announce Six Roster Moves

The Bills announced six roster moves on Tuesday, including activating OL Tylan Grable from injured reserve.

The team is also releasing DE Casey Toohill and signing OL Will Clapp and WR Jalen Virgil to the practice squad.

Buffalo is also releasing DE Kameron Cline and DT Branson Deen from the unit.

Virgil, 26, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2022.

He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason but caught back on with the team’s practice squad.

After not appearing in any games in 2023, Virgil was on and off the Bills’ practice squad in 2024.

In 2024, Virgil has appeared in six games for the Bills but recorded no statistics.