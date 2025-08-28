Bills Announce Three More Practice Squad Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday that they’ve signed CB Jalen Kimber and DE Andre Jones Jr. to their practice squad and released CB Daequan Hardy from the unit.

Here’s the Bills’ updated practice squad:

QB Shane Buechele RB Frank Gore Jr. WR Stephen Gosnell WR Kristian Wilkerson TE Keleki Latu OL Travis Clayton OL Dan Feeney OL Kendrick Green DT Zion Logue DT Jordan Phillips LB Jimmy Ciarlo LB Keonta Jenkins CB Dane Jackson S Jordan Poyer S Sam Franklin CB Jalen Kimber DE Andre Jones Jr.

Kimber, 24, began his college career at Georgia where he spent two years. He later transferred to Florida for another two seasons before finishing his college career at Penn State.

The Titans signed Kimber after he went undrafted this past April. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason.

In total, the Kimber recorded 76 tackles, an interception, a defensive touchdown, a fumble recovery and nine pass defenses over the course of 45 games and five seasons.