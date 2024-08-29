Bills Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed WR Jalen Virgil to their practice squad on Thursday and cut WR Deon Cain in a corresponding move. 

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. QB Mike White
  2. RB Frank Gore, Jr.
  3. WR K.J. Hamler
  4. WR Tyrell Shavers
  5. TE Zach Davidson
  6. OL Richard Gouraige
  7. OL Will Clapp
  8. OL Mike Edwards
  9. DE Kingsley Jonathan
  10. DE Kameron Cline
  11. DT Eli Ankou
  12. DT Branson Deen
  13. CB Daequan Hardy
  14. CB Te’Cory Couch
  15. S Kareem Jackson 
  16. S Lewis Cine
  17. WR Jalen Virgil

Virgil, 26, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May of 2022. He wound up cracking Denver’s active roster as a rookie but missed most of last season on injured reserve.

He was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason. 

In 2022, Virgil appeared in nine games for the Broncos and recorded two receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown. 

