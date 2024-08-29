Bills Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced they signed WR Jalen Virgil to their practice squad on Thursday and cut WR Deon Cain in a corresponding move.

WR Deon Cain has been released from the Bills practice squad. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) August 29, 2024

Buffalo’s practice squad now includes:

Virgil, 26, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May of 2022. He wound up cracking Denver’s active roster as a rookie but missed most of last season on injured reserve.

He was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2022, Virgil appeared in nine games for the Broncos and recorded two receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.