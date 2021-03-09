Bills C Mitch Morse Agrees To $2M Pay Cut

According to Ian Rapoport, Bills C Mitch Morse has agreed to a pay cut of nearly $2 million to stay in Buffalo.

Rapoport adds Morse has a chance to earn back some of that money in incentives this season.

Morse dealt with some injuries this past season so this move likely helped him avoid being a cap casualty this offseason.

Morse, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Chiefs and signed with the Bills on a four-year, $44 million deal in 2019.

Morse was set to make base salaries of $7.025 million and $6.9 million the next two seasons.

In 2020, Morse started in 14 games for the Bills and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 21 center out of 36 qualifying players.