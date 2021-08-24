Bills Claim DT Joey Ivie & WR Rico Gafford, Place Four On COVID-19 List

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they’ve claimed DT Joey Ivie and WR Rico Gafford off of waivers and placed DT Vernon Butler, WR Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis and DT Star Lotulelei on the COVID-19 list.

Ivie, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. He was waived at the start of the regular season and later signed to the Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta brought Ivie back on a futures contract in 2018 before waiving him with an injury settlement. After a brief stint with the Seahawks, he joined the Chiefs and returned to Kansas City on a futures contract for 2019.

From there, Ivie spent time with the Titans and Browns before recently being signed by the Colts. Indianapolis waived him yesterday.

In 2019, Ivie appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and Titans while recording two tackles and no sacks.

Beasley, 32, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He’s set to make base salaries of $4.7 and $4.9 million over the next two seasons.

In 2020, Beasley appeared in 15 games for the Bills and caught 82 passes for 967 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Lotulelei, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9.605 million rookie contract before the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option.

Lotulelei made a base salary of $6 million for the 2017 season before eventually signing a five-year contract with the Bills in 2018.

In 2019, Lotulelei appeared in all 16 games for the Bills and recorded 19 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a pass defense.