Bills Claim WR Quentin Skinner From Jets, Cut WR Deven Thompkins

The Buffalo Bills claimed WR Quentin Skinner off the waiver wire from the Jets, per the NFL transaction wire.

To make room, the Bills released WR Deven Thompkins from the 90-man roster.

The Jets had just waived Skinner from injured reserve.

Skinner, 24, was a two-star recruit and the 280th-ranked athlete in the 2020 recruiting class out of Claremore, Oklahoma. He committed to Kansas and remained there for all four years.

The Jets signed Skinner as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 draft, and he spent his rookie year on the practice squad. He was waived this offseason with an injury designation.

In 2025, Skinner appeared in one game for the Jets.

Thompkins, 26, went undrafted out of Utah State in 2022 before catching on with Tampa Bay. He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad. Thompkins was eventually promoted to the team’s active roster in 2022 and appeared in every game for the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay waived Thompkins with an injury designation and later cut him from injured reserve. He caught on with the Panthers during camp but was waived with an injury designation. Thompkins returned to the practice squad and bounced on and off the rest of the 2024 season.

Thompkins caught on with the Falcons on the practice squad during the 2025 season and bounced back and forth between the active roster. Atlanta later cut him in May and he had a stint with the Bills.

In 2025, Thompkins appeared in seven games for the Falcons and caught three passes for 27 yards.