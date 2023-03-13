Bills Create $32M Of Cap Space By Reworking Josh Allen Von Miller’s Deals

The Buffalo Bills have created $32 million of cap space by restructuring QB Josh Allen and DE Von Miller‘s contracts, according to Field Yates.

Allen, 26, is a former first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills out of Wyoming in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $21.183 million rookie contract in 2021 that included a $13.485 million signing bonus when the Bills picked up his fifth-year option.

Buffalo later signed Allen to a six-year, $258 million extension entering the 2021 season.

He’s due base salaries of $27.5 million and $23.5 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Allen started 16 games for the Bills, completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed 124 times for 762 yards and seven additional touchdowns.

Miller, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022 entering Week 12, Miller had appeared in 10 games for the Bills, recording 20 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.