Bills Create Cap Space By Reworking TE Dawson Knox’s Deal

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bills and Dawson Knox have agreed to a reworked contract that will reduce his $14.4 million cap figure for the 2024 season.

The Bills have been working to clear cap space to work with this offseason, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Knox, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Ole Miss. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year deal worth $53.6 million that included more than $31 million in guarantees.

He’s due base salaries of $4.91 million and $10.91 million over the next two seasons.

In 2023, Knox has appeared in seven games for the Bills and caught 15 passes for 102 yards receiving and a touchdown.