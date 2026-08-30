Bills Cut 21 Players, Get Down To 53

The Buffalo Bills officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.
Here’s the full list of moves:
Cuts:
- G Nick Broeker
- QB Shane Buechele
- ILB Jimmy Ciarlo
- DL Travis Clayton
- DB Te’Cory Couch
- RB Frank Gore Jr.
- WR Stephen Gosnell
- ILB Keonta Jenkins
- OLB Andre Jones Jr.
- CB Anthony Kendall
- T Chase Lundt
- WR Ja’Mori Maclin
- CB Toriano Pride Jr.
- WR Trent Sherfield Sr.
- S Geno Stone
- WR Max Tomczak
- FB Ben VanSumeren
- CB Kani Walker
- G Da’Metrius Weatherspoon
- RB Ian Wheeler
- P Mitch Wishnowsky
Placed on Reserve/PUP
Placed on Reserve/Injured
- DL Zane Durant
Placed on Reserve/Suspended
Stone, 27, was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round out of Iowa in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Ravens, but was placed on waivers and later re-signed to their practice squad.
Stone bounced on and off the Ravens’ roster before being claimed by the Texans late in the 2020 season. Houston declined to tender him as an exclusive rights free agent, and he re-signed with Baltimore in 2021.
The Ravens tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and then brought him back on a one-year deal for 2023.
Cincinnati signed Stone to a two-year, $14 million contract before the 2024 season. Stone then signed a one-year deal with the Bills for the 2026 season.
In 2025, Stone appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 17 starts, recording 104 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and four pass defenses.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!