Bills Cut 27 Players To Get Down To 53

The Buffalo Bills officially trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday.

Here’s the full list of roster moves:

Placed on Injured Reserve: QB Matt Barkley

QB Placed on Reserve/PUP: LB Von Miller

LB Traded: DE Boogie Basham and 7th round in 2025 to the Giants for 6th round pick in 2025

Klein, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.

After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020. He was released heading into the final year of the deal in 2022.

Klein caught on with the Giants’ practice squad but was signed away by the Ravens. He was traded to the Bears at the deadline but was later waived and claimed by the Bills.

Buffalo re-signed Klein this past April.

In 2022, Klein appeared in two games for the Ravens, two games for the Bears, and six games for the Bills. He made two starts and recorded 16 tackles.