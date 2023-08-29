Bills Cut 27 Players To Get Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Buffalo Bills officially trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. 

Bills Helmet

Here’s the full list of roster moves:

  1. S Zayne Anderson
  2. DT Eli Ankou
  3. WR Marcell Ateman
  4. CB Alex Austin
  5. OL Ike Boettger
  6. OL Nick Broeker
  7. CB Kyron Brown
  8. DE Kameron Cline
  9. DT DJ Dale
  10. RB Darrynton Evans
  11. LS Reid Ferguson
  12. OL Richard Gouraige
  13. LB Travin Howard
  14. CB Ja’Marcus Ingram
  15. WR Andy Isabella
  16. OL Kevin Jarvis
  17. WR KeeSean Johnson
  18. RB Ty Johnson
  19. LB A.J. Klein
  20. OL Greg Mancz
  21. S Dean Marlowe
  22. RB Jordan Mims
  23. OL David Quessenberry
  24. WR Tyrell Shavers
  25. WR Bryan Thompson
  26. DT Kendal Vickers
  27. TE Joel Wilson

Other moves:

Klein, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017. 

After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020. He was released heading into the final year of the deal in 2022. 

Klein caught on with the Giants’ practice squad but was signed away by the Ravens. He was traded to the Bears at the deadline but was later waived and claimed by the Bills.

Buffalo re-signed Klein this past April. 

In 2022, Klein appeared in two games for the Ravens, two games for the Bears, and six games for the Bills. He made two starts and recorded 16 tackles.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply