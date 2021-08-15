Bills Cut Five Players

The Buffalo Bills announced the releases of five players on Sunday as they prepare for next week’s cut down to 85 players.

The full list includes:

OL Marquel Harrell OL Caleb Benenoch OL Syrus Tuitele DL Eli Ankou LB Mike Bell

Ankou, 26, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.

Indianapolis opted to waive him in September of last year and he was claimed off waivers by the Texans. Houston traded him to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick in October.

Earlier in the offseason, Ankou signed with the Falcons but he lasted just a few months in Atlanta. The Bills signed him to a contract in June.

In 2020, Ankou appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded five tackles and no tackles for loss or sacks.

Benenoch, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.823 million contract when the Buccaneers waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Patriots signed Benenoch to a contract only to waive him a few weeks later. From there, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Cowboys, and Lions before signing on the Patriots’ practice squad last year.

The Bills signed Benenoch to a contract a few weeks ago.

For his career, Benenoch has appeared in 35 games and made 22 starts.