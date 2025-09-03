Bills Cut & Re-Signed S Jordan Poyer In Procedural Move

The Buffalo Bills released S Jordan Poyer from the practice squad in order to sign WR Gabriel Davis, per Sal Capaccio.

Davis is going on the practice squad injured list which will free up a spot for Poyer to take back, so Capaccio notes this is just a procedural move.

Poyer, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Browns, eventually playing out his four-year, $2.222 million rookie contract in Cleveland.

Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $2.45 million in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $20.5 million.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 after reworking his deal when he signed with the Bills once again. After playing out that deal, he joined the Dolphins on a one-year pact in 2024.

In 2024, Poyer appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 98 total tackles and three pass deflections.