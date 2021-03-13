Bills DE Mario Addison & DT Vernon Butler Agree To Pay Cuts

According to Ian Rapoport, Bills DE Mario Addison and DT Vernon Butler both agreed to pay cuts in recent days. However, both contracts include incentives for them to earn money back.

Addison will take a pay cut of $1.99 million in 2021 while Butler reduced his compensation by $2 million.

Addison, 33, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Troy back in 2011. He lasted just a few months in Chicago before he was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

After a brief stint with the Redskins in 2012, the Panthers signed him to their practice squad and later gave him a two-year extension in 2014. He played out the final year of his three-year, $22.5 million contract and signed a three-year, $30.45 million deal with the Bills last offseason.

He’s entering the second year of his three-year, $30.45 million contract and was set to earn base salaries of $6.625 million over the final two years of his agreement.

In 2020, Addison appeared in 15 games and recorded 30 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, and four pass defenses. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 79 overall edge defender out of 109 players.