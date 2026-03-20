Bills Decline To Match Vikings’ Offer For OT Ryan Van Demark

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills declined to match the Vikings’ offer sheet to OT Ryan Van Demark, who will now sign with Minnesota on a one-year, $4.2 million fully guaranteed deal.

The Bills used the original round tender at a figure of $3.5 million for the 2026 season and had the right of first refusal on him as a restricted free agent. Buffalo will not be entitled to a draft pick because Van Demark was an undrafted free agent.

Van Demark, 27, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Connecticut following the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis waived him and he signed with the Bills’ practice squad.

Buffalo re-signed him to a futures deal in 2024, and he’s been on the roster since. The Vikings signed him to a one-year deal earlier this week.

In 2025, Van Demark appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and made four starts.