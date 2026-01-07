Bills Designate S Damar Hamlin To Return

The Bills announced that they have designated S Damar Hamlin to return from injured reserve by opening his practice window.

Hamlin, 27, was selected by the Bills out of Pittsburgh with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he re-signed with the Bills on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Hamlin has appeared in one game for the Bills and recorded one tackle.