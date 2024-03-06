Bills Designating CB Tre’Davious White Post-June 1 Release

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bills are designating CB Tre’Davious White as a post-June 1 release on Wednesday.

The Bills have made several notable cuts on Wednesday as they work to get under the cap by next week.

White, unfortunately, suffered a season-ending Achilles tear last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing White with the Post-June 1 designation will free up $10,208,824 of available cap space while creating $6,234,916 in dead money. The issue is that this cap space won’t be available until June.

White, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10,091,110 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,841,060 in 2020 when the Bills exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

From there, the Bills signed White to a four-year, $70 million extension including $55 million guaranteed. He was set to make base salaries of $9.95 million and $8.6 million for the next two years before agreeing to a restructured contract with the team.

In 2023, White appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded nine tackles and one interception.