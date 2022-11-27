Bills Designating OL Ike Boettger To Return To Practice

Bills HC Sean McDermott said OL Ike Boettger will be designated to return to practice today, per Alaina Getzenberg.

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Boettger has been on the PUP list rehabbing a torn Achilles he suffered last season.

Boettger, 28, wound up signing on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2018. He received a three-year, $1.71 million deal but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs claimed Boettger off waivers before waiving him a little over a week later. The Bills claimed Boettger back and he’s remained on the team since.

Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent heading into 2021 and re-signed him to another one-year deal in 2022.

In 2021, Boettger appeared in 15 games for the Bills and made ten starts.