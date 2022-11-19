Bills Elevate CB Xavier Rhodes & WR Tanner Gentry

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that they’ve elevated WR Tanner Gentry and CB Xavier Rhodes to their active roster for Week 11’s game against the Browns.

Rhodes, 32, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.402 million rookie contract when the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option.

From there, he agreed to a six-year, $78.126 million extension with $41 million guaranteed back in 2017. However, the Vikings released Rhodes last year and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Colts. He signed another one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million with Indianapolis for 2021.

The Bills signed him to their practice squad earlier this season.

In 2021, Rhodes appeared in and started 13 games for the Colts and recorded 39 tackles, one interception, and seven passes defended.