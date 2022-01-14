Bills Elevate DT Eli Ankou & LB Joe Giles-Harris To Active Roster

The Buffalo Bills have elevated DT Eli Ankou and LB Joe Giles-Harris to their active roster for Saturday’s playoff game against the Patriots.

Ankou, 27, originally signed on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017. He spent just over four months in Houston before he was waived at the start of the regular season and later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville cut Ankou loose coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later waived by the Browns before being claimed by the Colts.

From there, Ankou had brief stints with the Texans, Cowboys, Falcons, Bills and Falcons before signing on with the Steelers a few months ago. He was released soon after and eventually joined the Bills midseason.

In 2021, Ankou has appeared in six games for the Titans and Bills and recorded 12 tackles and a sack.