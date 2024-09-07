Bills Elevate OL Will Clapp & DE Kameron Cline

The Bills announced that they are elevating OL Will Clapp and DE Kameron Cline for Week 1.

Clapp, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract and was on their active roster for the first two years of the contract.

However, New Orleans waived Clapp and later re-signed him to their practice squad before bringing him up to the active roster. He’s bounced on and off of their roster before signing with the Chargers in 2022 and re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason.

Buffalo signed Clapp to a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2023, Clapp appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and made 11 starts.