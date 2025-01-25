Bills Elevate S Kareem Jackson & OL Will Clapp For AFC Championship Game

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that they’ve elevated S Kareem Jackson and OL Will Clapp to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Jackson, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season but was suspended twice for tackling violations and waived midseason.

The Texans claimed Jackson and he finished out the season in Houston before signing with the Bills in July of 2024. He was let go at the end of camp before re-signing to the practice squad.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded four total tackles.