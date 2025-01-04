Bills Elevate Two For Week 18

The Bills announced that they have elevated OL Will Clapp and DE Casey Toohill from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Toohill, 28, was a seventh-round pick to the Eagles out of Stanford in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.4 million rookie deal through 2023 but was later waived in October.

Washington claimed him off waivers and he became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Bills. Buffalo waived him in December.

In 2024, Toohill has appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 14 total tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended.