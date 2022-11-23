Bills Elevate WR Tanner Gentry & DE Mike Love

The Bills announced that they are elevating WR Tanner Gentry and DE Mike Love for their Week 11 matchup against the Lions.

Gentry, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2017. He was set to make base salaries of $465,000 and $555,000 over the first two years of the contract when the Bears cut him loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

Gentry bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad for two seasons, returning on futures deals in 2018 and 2019. Chicago cut him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he was not brought back to the practice squad.

The Bills signed Gentry to a futures deal for the 2021 season and he managed to stick around on the practice squad when the regular season began. He had been brought back on another futures deal and re-signed to the practice squad in 2022.

In 2017, Gentry appeared in four games and caught three passes for 35 yards receiving and no touchdowns for the Bears.