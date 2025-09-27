Bills Elevated DT Jordan Phillips

The Bills announced on Saturday that they have elevated DT Jordan Phillips for their Week 4 game.

Elevated DT Jordan Phillips from the practice squad. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 27, 2025

Phillips, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was waived in the final year of his four-year, rookie contract and later claimed by the Bills.

After three seasons in Buffalo, Phillips signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals. He was released after two seasons and returned to Buffalo.

From there, Phillips signed a one-year contract with the Giants. However, he was traded to the Cowboys for a conditional pick at the end of the preseason before re-joining the Bills once more.

In 2024, Phillips appeared in two games for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle. He also appeared in seven games for the Bills and recorded five tackles and an interception.