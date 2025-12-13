Bills Elevating CB Dane Jackson & DE Andre Jones

The Bills announced on Saturday that they are elevating CB Dane Jackson and DE Andre Jones for Week 15.

Jackson, 29, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to Buffalo’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason before he left for a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2024.

Carolina cut him loose this past offseason, and he later signed on with the Bills.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in two games for the Bills and recorded three tackles.