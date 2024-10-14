Bills Elevating RB Frank Gore Jr.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills are elevating RB Frank Gore Jr. to the active roster for Week 6 against the Jets.

Gore Jr., 22, is the son of former NFL RB Frank Gore. He was named First-team All-Sun Belt in 2022 and was twice named Second-team All-Sun Belt in 2020 and 2023.

In four seasons with the Golden Eagles, Gore played in 47 games and rushed 759 times for 4,022 yards (5.3 YPC) and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 75 passes for 692 yards (9.2 YPC) and four touchdowns. Gore also played quarterback and completed 17 of his 35 passes for 368 yards to go along with seven touchdowns and one interception.