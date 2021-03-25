Bills Sign RB Matt Breida

Update:

The Buffalo Bills have already confirmed that they’re signing RB Matt Breida to a one-year contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are expected to sign former Dolphins RB Matt Breida to a one-year contract.

Breida, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia Southern back in 2017 and finished a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the 49ers.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Breida before trading him to the Dolphins last year. He played out the season under the restricted tender and made a base salary of $3.27 million.

Breida was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Brieda appeared in 12 games for the Dolphins and rushed for 254 yards on 59 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 96 yards receiving and no touchdowns.