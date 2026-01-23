Bills Having In-Person HC Interviews With Four Candidates This Weekend Including Mike McDaniel

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Bills are having four in-person interviews for their HC opening this weekend.

Schefter mentions Buffalo is meeting with Chargers OC Mike McDaniel today, Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn and former Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver on Saturday and Jaguars OC Grant Udinski on Sunday.

McDaniel withdrew from the Browns HC vacancy and shortly after took the Chargers OC job, but he seemingly would take the Bills HC job if offered.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Bills’ HC opening from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers OC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.