Bills Hiring Bo Hardegree As QBs Coach

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills and new HC Joe Brady are set to hire former Titans QBs coach Bo Hardegree as their new quarterbacks coach.

Hardegree garnered interest from the Bears for their offensive coordinator this offseason.

Hardegree, 40, began his coaching career at Duke as a grad assistant. He spent a few years at LSU before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Broncos as an offensive quality control coach.

Hardegree spent a lot of time with Adam Gase during his stints with the Bears, Dolphins, and Jets. The Patriots hired him as an assistant in 2021 and he followed Josh McDaniels to the Raiders as their quarterbacks coach.

After the Raiders fired McDaniels midseason, Hardegree was promoted to interim offensive coordinator. The team opted not to retain Hardegree in 2024 on the staff of Antonio Pierce and he joined the Titans as their QB coach.

In 2023, Bo Hardegree’s offense for the Raiders finished No. 27 in total yards, No. 23 in total points, No. 30 in rushing yards, and No. 23 in passing yards.