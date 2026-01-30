Bills Hiring Cardinals ST Coordinator Jeff Rodgers To Same Role

According to Dianna Russini, the Bills are hiring Cardinals ST coordinator Jeff Rodgers to the same role in Buffalo.

Rodgers, 48, began his NFL coaching career as the 49ers’ special teams quality control coach in 2003 and was promoted to assistant ST coach in 2005. Kansas State hired him as special teams coordinator in 2008.

He returned to the NFL as the Panthers’ special teams assistant the following year and was promoted to special teams coordinator in 2010.

He held special teams coordinator roles with the Broncos from 2011-2014, the Bears from 2015-2017, and was hired by the Cardinals in 2018.