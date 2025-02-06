Bills Hiring Former Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen To Staff

According to Bruce Feldman, former Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen is expected to join the Bills’ staff as a senior defensive assistant.

Nielsen has had some bad luck the past couple of years by being on staffs in Atlanta and Jacksonville where the head coach was fired, although his unit was worse this past year than it was in 2023.

Nielsen, 45, got his start in coaching at USC in 2002. He later was hired by Ole Miss as their DL coach in 2005 and spent the next decade-plus at various stops in college football as either a defensive coordinator or DL coach.

The Saints hired him away from N.C. State in 2017 to be their DL coach. He added assistant head coach to his title in 2021.

In 2022, the Saints promoted Nielsen to co-defensive coordinator along with Kris Richard. He took a full-time DC job with the Falcons in 2023, then left for the same position with the Jaguars in 2024.