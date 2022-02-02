Bills Hiring Former Panthers OC Joe Brady As QB Coach

According to Ian Rapoport, former Panthers OC Joe Brady is joining the Bills as their new QB coach.

Brady had recently interviewed with the Bears for a position on their staff but instead he joins the Buffalo pipeline after previous QB coach Ken Dorsey was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Brady, 32, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season.

In 2021, the Panthers were No. 28 in total yards, No. 23 in points scored, No. 19 in rushing yards, and No. 28 in passing yards under Brady.