Bills Signing WR Emmanuel Sanders To One-Year Deal

Update:

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bills have agreed to terms with WR Emmanuel Sanders on a one-year deal.

According to Pelissero, once Sanders is released by the Saints, he will fly to Buffalo on Thursday to take a physical and finalize the deal.

The Buffalo Bills are “set to sign” veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders to a contract, according to Dan Fetes.

Tom Pelissero reports that the Bills are in “serious talks” with Sanders about a deal. He has yet to officially be released, but this move is expected to be made on Wednesday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Sanders, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract before signing a four-year, $38.6 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed with the Broncos back in 2014.

Sanders was entering the final year of his deal when the Broncos traded him midseason to the 49ers for a third and fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $10.5 million for the 2019 season.

The Saints signed Sanders to a two-year, contract worth $16 million last year. However, the Saints made the decision to move on in recent days.

In 2020, Sanders appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 61 passes for 726 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.